South End restaurant marks sisters’ latest venture

CHARLOTTE — The owners of popular fast-casual Japanese restaurant Sake Express have a new concept lined up for South End.

Sisters Lisa and Linda Nguyen of Sake Express will open Yugenn, a contemporary Japanese restaurant billed as a fine-dining experience, on Oct. 15 at 255 W. Bland St. The restaurant is located on the ground floor of The Paces South End, a 304-unit apartment project on the corner of South Church and West Bland streets that delivered this spring.

The sisters have partnered with Jason Chan, director of operations at Parker Hospitality, and chef Marcos Reyes to help with operating and scaling the concept, according to a news release on the restaurant’s opening. Both Chan and Reyes have roots in Chicago’s culinary scene.

Omakase, a Japanese dining experience meaning “I’ll leave it to you,” will be the highlight of Yugenn’s menu. That program will be led by Reyes with handcrafted selections and reserved for a few seats each night. The restaurant will serve up sushi and hot dishes as well.

