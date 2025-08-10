Southeast Charlotte hair salon hosts market, party to kick off Pride week

CHARLOTTE — Head Space Studio hosted a pre-Pride market on Sunday, offering a vibrant celebration with local queer businesses, music, food, and more.

The event took place one week before the CLT Pride Parade, with feature a queer-focused market from noon to 3 p.m., followed by a drag show from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Attendees enjoyed live music, food, drinks, and rainbow tie-dye activities, providing an opportunity to support local queer businesses and artists.

See more about the event in the video above.

