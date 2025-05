CHARLOTTE — A luxury sleepwear brand has set its sights on SouthPark.

Lake has snapped up 1,828 square feet at Specialty Shops SouthPark for its first brick-and-mortar store in North Carolina.

It will open this summer, tucked between Williams Sonoma and Elizabeth Bruns Jewelers. It replaces Sharon Luggage.

Specialty Shops SouthPark is at 6401 Carnegie Blvd.

