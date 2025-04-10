Specialty ice cream shop scoops up prime Dilworth spot

CHARLOTTE — Seemingly Overzealous hopes open its doors in Dilworth in late May.

The dairy-, egg- and gluten-free ice cream brand has inked a deal for 224 East Blvd., suite B — formerly Concrete Jungle. It will be neighbors with Sunflour Bakery and highly anticipated restaurant Leluia Hall, which is targeting an early May opening.

Seemingly Overzealous will invest roughly $100,000 into its 941-square-foot space, says Garrett Tichy, co-founder. He and wife Jessica Berresse are behind that brand.

“We’re just two people that love ice cream and want everyone to be able to enjoy it, too,” he says.

