St. Jude’s Dream Home construction begins

WAXHAW, N.C. — Construction has begun on the St. Jude Dream Home in Waxhaw, offering a chance for one lucky winner to own the house next year.

The first shovels hit the dirt Tuesday morning at the new home site in Waxhaw. Home builders and construction companies are donating their time and supplies to build the home, which will be raffled off next year. Every dollar raised from the raffle will go towards treatment for children at St. Jude Children’s Hospital, ensuring that no family ever receives a bill.

Tickets for the raffle will go on sale in April 2026, giving participants the opportunity to support St. Jude Children’s Hospital while entering for a chance to win the dream home.

This year’s St. Jude Dream Home event raised $2.3 million, showcasing the community’s commitment to supporting the hospital’s mission.

With construction underway, the St. Jude Dream Home in Waxhaw represents not only a chance to win a beautiful new house but also an opportunity to contribute to the vital work of St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

VIDEO: Meet the winner of the 2025 St. Jude Dream Home

