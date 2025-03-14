St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival prompts Uptown Charlotte street closures

CHARLOTTE — On Saturday, several streets in Uptown will be closed for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival, affecting travel throughout the area.

The festival site will see closures starting at 5:30 a.m. and lasting until 8 p.m., impacting South Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and 3rd Street, Levine Avenue of the Arts between South Tryon Street and South Church Street, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between South Church Street and South College Street.

The parade route will cause additional street closures from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South Tryon Street between 3rd Street and 9th Street and on 3rd Street between South Tryon Street and South College Street.

For the parade staging area, streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m.

These include North Tryon Street between 9th Street and the North Tryon Street/North Church Street Connector, 11th Street between North Church Street and North College Street, West 10th Street between North Church Street and North Tryon Street, Montford Point Street between North Tryon Street and North College Street, and 9th Street between North Church Street and North College Street.

Residents and visitors are advised to plan their travel accordingly and enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day festivities safely and responsibly.

