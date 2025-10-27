State grant to fund sidewalk construction in Mount Holly

Mount Holly has received over $1.68 million in state grant money to fund the construction of sidewalks on Tuckaseege and Beaty roads, our partners at the The Gaston Gazette reported.

The grants, awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Toll Credit Pilot Program, will help the city save $1,070,600 in total project costs, according to City Manager Jonathan Blanton.

“This Toll Credit Pilot Program will potentially save the city $1,070,600 in total project costs to design and construct these projects,” Blanton told the Gazette.

The Tuckaseege Road project received just over $1.5 million, while the Beaty Road project was awarded $180,200. The planned sidewalks will be 0.93 miles and 0.36 miles long, respectively.Blanton noted that both roads experience significant foot traffic, particularly Tuckaseege Road due to its proximity to Tuckaseege Park, The Gaston Gazette reported.

“So that will be a wonderful opportunity to increase connectivity throughout the city of Mount Holly on two very heavily traveled thoroughfares,” Blanton said.

The grant was announced earlier this month, and the city aims to begin construction in early spring 2026.

“So I would think that by this time next year we should be wrapping up,” Blanton added.

