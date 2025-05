STATESVILLE, N.C. — Taxpayers in Statesville will likely pay the same rates next year.

According to the Statesville Record, the city is about to approve next year’s budget.

The current tax rate is 51.76 cents per $100.

The city said sales tax revenue was 10% lower than expected last year, but property tax revenues were up.

City council will meet again on May 28 to finalize the budget.

