Steakhouse among restaurants with ‘B’ health scores

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of February, according to data pulled March 7 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 1,080 such establishments, 14 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in February that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

Food establishments that score below a 70 immediately have their permits revoked, according to state law.

The lowest score of the restaurants inspected last month was a 75.

A South End steakhouse and an uptown Thai restaurant are among the establishments that received grades lower than “A” their latest inspections. Check out the full list here.

WATCH: Girl Scouts sued over alleged heavy metals, toxins in some cookies

Girl Scouts sued over alleged heavy metals, toxins in some cookies

©2025 Cox Media Group