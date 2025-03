RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein unveiled a new task force to tackle the state’s childcare crisis.

The Task Force for Child Care and Early Education will bring together state leaders, childcare workers, and families to find ways to expand affordable care.

Stein said childcare should only cost about 7% of a household’s income, and 80% of residents are paying more than that.

