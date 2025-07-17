Stolen vehicle chase ends in arrest of teen with attempted murder charges

STALLINGS, N.C. — A high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle ended with the arrest of 16-year-old Jamari Wells on Monday morning in Stallings, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Wells, who was already on probation and wearing an ankle monitor for attempted murder charges in South Carolina, fled from police during a traffic stop and led officers on a pursuit.

During the chase, Wells used the stolen vehicle to ram two Union County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars, deliberately assaulting the deputies involved.

After crashing into the patrol vehicles, Wells fled on foot into a nearby apartment complex, where he was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

Wells was charged as an adult with several motor vehicle offenses, including felony flee to elude and two counts of hit and run.

He was also charged via juvenile petitions with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement, and one count of resist, delay, and obstruct.

A secured custody order was issued by the Department of Juvenile Justice, and Wells remains in custody at a local juvenile detention facility.Due to Wells’ age, his photograph cannot be made public.

VIDEO: Mother demands juvenile justice reform after son fatally shot in north Charlotte