Storms cause flight delays and cancellations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A ground stop was issued for departing flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport due to thunderstorms Monday morning.

The stop was issued after a few scattered downpours moved into the region around 7 a.m.

That stop has since been lifted, but be sure to check your flight status and call ahead before the next major line of storms move in to the Queen City after 8 a.m.

The severe weather impacts are already causing problems at Charlotte Douglas with over 280 cancellations and nearly 125 delays as of 9 a.m.

Download the free WSOC-TV Weather App for hour-by-hour forecasts and the latest alerts.

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