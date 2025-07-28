Storms knock out air conditioning in Anson County prison

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday night’s storms caused uncomfortable conditions at the Anson Correctional Institution.

Storms caused the backup generator to come on, which didn’t reset the air-conditioning system, according to a spokesperson for N.C. Department of Adult Correction.

“The issue was corrected first thing this morning, and the air inside Anson Correctional is cooling to normal,” said Brad Deen, spokesperson.

Channel 9 had also received an email from someone saying there were water concerns at the prison.

Deen said: “The water fountains in the facility work, and the water is cool but not ice-cold. In hot weather, Anson Correctional provides ice water in coolers during the day, but not overnight. When prison administration learned the air-conditioning would be repaired Monday morning , it was decided not to have the overnight staff distribute ice water to all 22 occupied housing units in the facility, nor to arrange for the rental, delivery and distribution of large industrial-sized fans.”

Nobody was reported to be hurt because of the outage.

