OAKBORO, N.C. — Recent storms washed out part of a road in Stanly County.

On Thursday, Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over Hillsford Road in Oakboro where it turns into Rocky Mountain Church Road. Water rushed across the road and debris appeared to have piled up as well.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9 Meteorologist Madi Baggett got a look at the damage from the air.

(WATCH BELOW: Relentless rain leads to massive sinkhole in Maiden)

Relentless rain leads to massive sinkhole in Maiden

©2024 Cox Media Group