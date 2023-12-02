Student tased at Cabarrus County middle by SRO after resisting arrest, officials say

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A student was tased at C.C. Griffin Middle School Friday by a school resource officer, which was unrelated to an incident where students were sent to the hospital after eating an unknown substance.

The officer attempted to arrest the student and resisted, then assaulted the officer by punching him, including in the head. The officer then deployed the taser, as a statement from the City of Concord stated.

Charges are being filed against the student, a release said.

“Uniformed Concord police officers carry tasers and must complete annual training on appropriate use in accordance with the department’s nationally recognized policies and procedures,” the statement said.

