Study shows how Charlotte can build smarter to cool the city

CHARLOTTE — A new study shows parts of Charlotte are up to 14 degrees hotter than others just because of the dark roofs, pavement and roadways in the area.

A study, conducted by the city and the Smart Surfaces Coalition, looked at surface temperatures across the city and how the heat they absorb during the day impacts the air around them. Often called the heat island effect, dark, impervious surfaces like blacktop are known to absorb heat during the day and release it at night, but things like adding more shade trees, greenery and more reflective surfaces can help.

According to Heather Bolick, Charlotte’s chief sustainability officer, extreme heat is one of the top priorities locals wanted to see the city tackle with its climate goals and new Strategic Energy Action Plan. Studies like this help the city know where to focus those mitigation efforts.

“I don’t think we were really shocked about the areas that this study and this program highlighted,” she said. “It was really a way to expand what we were able to do, connect and share related to more sustainable materials.”

The coalition uses “smart surfaces” to describe these interventions, things like shade trees, green roofs, lighter color pavement, rooftop solar or “cool roofing” instead of dark asphalt shingles.

The study found adding those interventions could reduce the city’s air temperature 3.1-6.6F, by reflecting heat or reducing the amount of heat these surfaces absorb.

“When you start to get across that threshold where there’s severe danger for human health, if we can bring that temperature down five degrees, even, that can be a real lifesaver, literally for people,” Bill Updike, the U.S. policy and programming director for the Smart Surfaces Coalition said.

Bolick said the city has already implemented some of these strategies, using smart surfaces for all new city buildings, retrofitting older ones with cool roofs or solar panels and offering incentives to private developers to build with smart surfaces in mind as well.

Additionally, Bolick said the city will undergo a pilot program to coat city roads with a reflective coating, titanium dioxide, in the hopes that helps reduce local heat next summer. Raleigh found success with a similar program last year.

Smart Surfaces Coalition works with cities across the country. Charlotte joined the coalition in 2023.

