Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce partners with Six Flags, Carowinds as brand ambassador

CHARLOTTE — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced a partnership Thursday with NFL legend Travis Kelce to serve as a brand ambassador for its amusement parks.

Six Flags is the parent company of Carowinds, an amusement park on the border of North and South Carolina.

The three-time Super Bowl champion will represent the company throughout 2026, including at Carowinds in Charlotte.

The collaboration brings the high-energy personality of the professional football star to the amusement park operator, Six Flags executives said. The partnership is expected to increase fan engagement in the Southeast as the company promotes its portfolio of rides and family attractions.

Throughout the 2026 season, Kelce will collaborate with the park operator to share digital content on his social media platforms.

The partnership also grants Six Flags the right to use Kelce’s name, image and likeness across broadcast media, streaming platforms and in-park marketing materials, officials said.

John Reilly, president and chief executive officer of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, said that the partnership was a natural fit due to Kelce’s history with the brand.

“Kelce has been a lifelong fan of Six Flags, having grown up going to some of our most iconic parks with family and friends, so he is a natural ambassador to represent the Six Flags brand across North America,” Reilly said. “His fun-loving personality, commitment to excellence and passion for the game have contributed to three Super Bowl titles on the field and we’re confident they will score big with our guests as well.”

Kelce emphasized his interest in the company’s current expansion of rides and engagement programs.

“Six Flags parks were a hallmark of my childhood and the scene of some of my most fun and cherished memories and I’m excited to team up with the company as it enters its next chapter,” Kelce said. “The Six Flags team is creating even more rides and attractions as it takes guest engagement to a new level. I look forward to helping them continue to build excitement for their unrivaled portfolio of parks and introduce a new generation of fans to the unforgettable experiences.”

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation did not disclose the specific financial terms of the ambassador agreement. The company currently operates as the largest regional amusement park operator in North America.

Carowinds is scheduled to open for the 2026 season on Saturday. Carolina Harbor Waterpark is slated to begin its seasonal operations on May 23.

WATCH: Democrats aim to challenge Republican dominance in York County elections

Democrats aim to challenge Republican dominance in York County elections

©2026 Cox Media Group