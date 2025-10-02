Suspect apprehended in Hickory shooting, faces multiple charges

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Glenwood Commons on Tuesday night, where two victims were found with gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to the scene around 11:13 pm after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located two individuals who had sustained gunshot injuries.

Both victims were treated at a local hospital and subsequently released.

During the investigation, authorities identified Tyraun Lamont Clark, 48, of Newton, as the suspect.

Police allege that Clark forcefully entered an apartment of a known individual and discharged several rounds inside. As he exited, he reportedly fired additional shots.

Clark was apprehended on Thursday morning following a traffic stop in Conover, with assistance from the Conover Police Department.

He faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into occupied property, first-degree burglary, and misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

Clark is currently being held at the Catawba County Detention facility without bond.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing as authorities work to uncover more details about the incident.

