Suspect arrested after Chester County shootings that left 1 dead, 2 injured

GREAT FALLS, S.C. — On Saturday, there were two separate shootings within minutes of each other in the Great Falls area of Chester County. The first incident, reported at 6:48 p.m., occurred at a residence on McClinton Road, where one victim sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Shortly after, at 7:14 p.m., a second shooting was reported at a home on Ridgeway Road. One person died at the scene, while another was injured and taken to the hospital.

Chester County Sheriff’s deputies identified the suspect as 18-year-old Ronrico “Rico” Lamont McCullough Jr.

Following the shootings, McCullough fled to Charlotte, where he was apprehended with help from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Currently, McCullough faces an active arrest warrant for attempted murder and more charges are expected.

Efforts are underway to expedite McCullough’s extradition to Chester County, where he will face charges related to the crimes committed on Saturday.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 18-year-old arrested after loaded gun found in car at Chester High School

18-year-old arrested after loaded gun found in car at Chester High School























