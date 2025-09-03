Local

Suspect arrested, charged after homicide in Cleveland County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE: Cleveland County Sheriff's Office
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — On Monday the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Shelby, where they discovered a woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

ALSO READ: Elderly woman attacked by dog in Chesterfield County

When deputies arrived at the scene on Sandy Point Drive, they found Letonya Bradshaw dead inside her home.

Michael Bradshaw was identified as a suspect and arrested. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

He is currently being held in the Cleveland County Detention Center without bond.

WATCH: Police investigating north Charlotte homicide

Police investigating north Charlotte homicide

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read