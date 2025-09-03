Suspect arrested, charged after homicide in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — On Monday the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Shelby, where they discovered a woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

When deputies arrived at the scene on Sandy Point Drive, they found Letonya Bradshaw dead inside her home.

Michael Bradshaw was identified as a suspect and arrested. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

He is currently being held in the Cleveland County Detention Center without bond.

