Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Chesterfield County shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Shereef Dont’a Malachi in connection with the fatal shooting of Terry D. Leach on Oct. 18 at the Sandtrap Bar & Grill in Cheraw.

Malachi, 31, has been formally charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime related to the incident.

Shereef Dont’a Malachi

“Our investigators have worked diligently to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for this tragic loss of life. We extend our continued condolences to the victim’s family, and we remain committed to seeking justice on their behalf,” said Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

