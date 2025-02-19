Suspect charged after Chester man found dead inside burning car

CHESTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has made an arrest after a person was found dead inside a car that was on fire in Chester, South Carolina.

On Nov. 30, 2024, deputies were called to a vehicle on fire near Turnbuckle Road near Highway 9.

When they arrived, they found a person’s body inside the vehicle.

The victim was identified on Wednesday as 44-year-old Israel Bunting V.

On Feb. 19, SLED announced that 28-year-old Derrick Deangelo Montel Dixon had been charged in connection with this case.

Derrick Deangelo Montel Dixon

According to court documents, Dixon “maliciously set fire to a 2004 Lexus ES 330 that contained a deceased body in the rear passenger compartment.”

“This was done with the intent of concealing or destroying evidence associated with the death of Israel Bunting V, as well as destroying his vehicle,” according to court documents.

SLED said Dixon has been charged with third-degree arson and destruction, desecration, or removal of human remains. He has been booked into the Chester County Detention Center.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact SLED at tips@sled.sc.gov or 1-866-472-8477.

