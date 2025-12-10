Suspect in Concord Christmas tree lighting shooting to appear in court

CONCORD, N.C. — An 18-year-old charged in a shooting at Concord’s Christmas tree lighting is expected to face a judge for the first time Wednesday.
Doctors released Nasir Bostic from the hospital Tuesday, more than two weeks after the shooting injured four people and shook the community.
Bostic is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and inciting a riot.
Police say he’s one of two suspected shooters. Two others are also charged in the case.
