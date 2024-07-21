Suspect extradited to North Carolina for south Charlotte fatal shooting

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing Derrick Byas is now behind bars at the Mecklenburg County jail.

Eric Watson was extradited to Mecklenburg County yesterday.

This comes after he was arrested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Watson has been charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Watson shot and killed Byas, whose body was found not far from a disabled vehicle along Rea Road.

While it is still not clear what exactly led up to this homicide, Byas’ family told Channel 9 that he was a military veteran who was full of joy.

Jail records show Watson is being held without bond. It is unclear when his next court date will be held.

VIDEO: 1 charged with murder after man found shot in south Charlotte

1 charged with murder after man found shot in south Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group