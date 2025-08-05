Suspect in fatal northeast Charlotte hit-and-run case turns himself in

CHARLOTTE — Vincent Edward Henry Jr., 40, has been identified as a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on July 5 on North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte, police said.

Henry turned himself in to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony hit and run.

The incident involved a collision near the 4300 block of North Tryon Street, where officers responded to an crash at 12:50 a.m.

Officers found Ace Nathaniel Chambers, 74, unresponsive and deceased at the scene.

A 2007 Chrysler 300, heavily damaged, was found at the scene with driver Willie Sturdivant, 35, and two juvenile passengers.

The vehicle that caused the collision had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives from the Major Crash Investigation Unit and the DWI Task Force began their investigation, which indicated that Chambers was struck while walking on a nearby sidewalk.

Sturdivant was screened for impairment, found to be impaired, and charged with driving while impaired.

The investigation into the fatal hit-and-run continues as authorities work to determine if speed or impairment were factors in the collision involving the vehicle that fled the scene.

VIDEO: Downpours cause flooding, traffic, wrecks across the region