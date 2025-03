MONROE, N.C. — A suspected drug supplier in Monroe is expected to face a judge Monday.

Monroe police say they believe Raquan Neal sold the drugs that killed Minnie Ledbetter in September 2024.

She was found dead at the Relax Inn on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Neal’s bond has not been set.

