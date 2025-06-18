Suspected getaway driver in deadly mass shooting held without bond

CATWABA COUNTY, N.C. — The suspected getaway driver in a deadly mass shooting will remain in jail.
On Tuesday, a judge ordered Charles Rodell Kincaid III to be held without bond.
According to the Hickory Record, Kincaid was arrested in Minnesota.
Prosecutors said he drove five others to a house party earlier this month.
They said the shooters got out of the car and opened fire on more than 100 people, leaving one dead and 11 others injured.
