Local

Suspected getaway driver in deadly mass shooting held without bond

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Charles Kincaid III talks to defense attorney Patrick Keeley during a first appearance on Tuesday. Kincaid is one of six charged with attempted first-degree murder in the Walnut Acres mass shooting.
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CATWABA COUNTY, N.C. — The suspected getaway driver in a deadly mass shooting will remain in jail.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Charles Rodell Kincaid III to be held without bond.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Another arrest made in Catawba County mass shooting investigation; new search warrants released

According to the Hickory Record, Kincaid was arrested in Minnesota.

Prosecutors said he drove five others to a house party earlier this month.

They said the shooters got out of the car and opened fire on more than 100 people, leaving one dead and 11 others injured.

VIDEO: Another arrest made in Catawba County mass shooting investigation; new search warrants released

Another arrest made in Catawba County mass shooting investigation; new search warrants released

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read