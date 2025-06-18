Suspected getaway driver in deadly mass shooting held without bond

CATWABA COUNTY, N.C. — The suspected getaway driver in a deadly mass shooting will remain in jail.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Charles Rodell Kincaid III to be held without bond.

According to the Hickory Record, Kincaid was arrested in Minnesota.

Prosecutors said he drove five others to a house party earlier this month.

They said the shooters got out of the car and opened fire on more than 100 people, leaving one dead and 11 others injured.

