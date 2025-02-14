Swift response from Concord Fire Department brings house fire under control

CONCORD, N.C. — A house fire broke out at 468 Allison Street NW in Concord late Thursday night, prompting a swift response from the City of Concord Fire Department.

The fire department arrived on the scene within three minutes of the report at 11:51 p.m. and managed to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes. One resident was home at the time but did not require medical attention.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office. A total of 30 firefighters, including personnel from four Engine Companies, one Ladder Company, one Rescue Company, three Battalion Chiefs, and one Safety Officer, responded to the incident. Assistance was also provided by Cabarrus County EMS, Concord Police Department, and City of Concord Electric Systems.

