Teen charged as adult in Concord convenience store shooting

CONCORD, N.C. — A Cabarrus County 17-year-old is facing charges as an adult for shooting into a car at a Concord eatery.

Police say no one was hurt by gunfire at Danny’s Place Monday, but Channel 9’s Miana Massey spoke to neighbors who said they’re fed up after the second violent incident in a matter of weeks.

The shooting along Church Street took place in the middle of the day, just steps from a popular community convenience store and restaurant.

Shelby Russ lives across the street. She said she heard shots just after 12:30 p.m. Then, the neighborhood quickly turned into a crime scene.

“Just a couple minutes later, I heard sirens and saw police flooding Church Street and swarming Danny’s,” Russ said.

Concord Police say Jamere Wright was inside Danny’s Place when a car pulled into the parking lot. They say Wright stepped outside the door and shot toward the car as it was attempting to park before fleeing the scene. Officers arrested him shortly after.

Neighbors say these incidents are becoming all too familiar. On Nov. 21, police say teenagers shot at each other during the town’s Christmas tree lighting, less than a mile away from Danny’s Place.

Channel 9 also reported on a deadly shooting near the store in August 2024.

Many say they are frustrated and want to see change.

“Lay the guns down,” one neighbor, Terry, said. “I mean, if you’re going to fight, fight.”

Russ says the violence is now making her question the community she loves.

“It almost makes me feel like Concord is turning into a bad place,” she said. “You don’t really want to have your family in a place like that.”

Police say Wright is the only suspect. They also say the shooting was not random, and no one was hurt. He’s now charged as an adult with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

The investigation is still active.

