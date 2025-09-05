Teen hurt in Hickory shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a teen Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on South Center Street.

Upon arrival, police found two juveniles who reported being shot at, including a 14-year-old who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The injured teen was transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the authorities.

