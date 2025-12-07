Teen with autism fulfills dream as honorary captain at ACC Championship

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte teenager with autism was given the opportunity to fulfill his dream by serving as the honorary captain at the ACC Championship game, thanks to the Dream on Three Foundation.

Owen Loveless joined the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Cavaliers for the official coin toss at the game on Saturday.

His school, Jay M Robinson High School, honored him with a special send-off to prepare him for the event.

“Owen doesn’t always get a chance to be celebrated for who he is and his special offerings,” Lenore Loveless, Owen’s mother, said.

Kickoff for the game was 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The Dream on Three Foundation is known for making dreams come true for children with chronic illnesses, disabilities, or other challenges.

