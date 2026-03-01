Texas bar shooting leaves 3 dead and 14 wounded as FBI investigates terrorism possibility

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — WA gunman opened fire outside a bar in a popular entertainment district in the Texas capital of Austin, killing two people early Sunday in a shooting that the FBI said is being investigated as a potential act of terrorism.

The shooting left 14 others wounded, included three who were critically injured before officers killed the shooter, police said.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, drove past the bar several times before stopping and shooting a pistol out the window of his SUV at people on a patio and in front of the bar, said Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis.

The gunman then parked the vehicle, got out with a rifle, and began shooting at people walking in the area before officers who ran to the intersection shot him, Davis said.

The FBI is investigating whether the shooting was act of terrorism because of “indicators” found on the gunman and in his vehicle, said Alex Doran, the acting agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio office.

“It’s still too early to make a determination on that,” Doran said.

The shooting happened outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden just before 2 a.m. along the Sixth Street, a nightlife destination filled with bars and music clubs and only a few miles from the University of Texas.

EMS Chief Robert Luckritz said three people were found dead at the scene and 14 people were injured and transported to hospitals. The shooter was among the dead.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson praised the rapid response by police and rescuers.

“They definitely saved lives,” Watson said.

Another shooting early Sunday at a Cincinnati nightclub and concert venue wounded nine people, police in Ohio said.

All nine had gunshot wounds, but none were non-life threatening, said Adam Hennie, the city’s interim police chief.

