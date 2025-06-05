Textile company drops Kings Mountain plans, $500K incentive pulled

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A textile company that was eyeing Kings Mountain as a potential site for a new manufacturing location has backed out.

According to the Shelby Star, city council members voted last week to pull a $500,000 incentive grant for Project Ball.

Leaders said the company was considering an existing facility that shut down late last year.

They’re now looking for another spot in North Carolina.

