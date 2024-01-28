Third person dies after shoot-out in southwest Charlotte apartment parking lot

CHARLOTTE — Three of four people shot died from their injuries after a violent confrontation on Saturday morning.

CMPD released the names of the three killed.

Daron Markell Polk, 32, Walter Humberto Ramos Murillo, 26, and Nighstarr Trevon Luper, 25, died after being shot in the parking lot of a southwest Charlotte apartment complex near Arrowood Road around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The fourth victim remains in critical condition, but is stable, CMPD says.

“It appears to be some kind of confrontation in the parking lot where there was possibly a shootout between two different parties,” Major Dave Johnson said.

CMPD said they’re not looking for anyone else related to the investigation, but suspect information hasn’t been released.

