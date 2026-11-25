CHARLOTTE — It’s always busy at Keyerra George’s household, and she works hard to take care of her seven kids.

“Everything is going up, groceries, gas, it’s like, it’s a lot, it’s definitely a lot,” Keyerra George said.

Keyerra George and her family

The family lived in a motel for two years and just got into permanent housing.

“It definitely has been a struggle, especially with finding jobs and trying to maintain half of them in school and some of them in day care,” George said.

The family couldn’t afford Christmas this year, but fortunately, Santa wears the “Red, White, and Blue.”

Toys for Tots will help thousands of kids in the Carolinas this year.

Marine Corps Sgt. Justin Schmidt helps organize donations with Toys for Tots in Charlotte

“I was essentially surprised; we understand that no matter what, times are changing, times are tough, and not everybody is able to provide when the holidays come around,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Justin Schmidt.

Schmidt says the demand for toys has exploded, as evidenced by the half-empty warehouse they use. Last year, Toys for Tots in Charlotte helped around 1,200 families; this year, more than 3,000 are asking.

“We knew we had to step it up this year,” said Joshua Burke with Harkins Builders.

Burke is a former Marine, and his company is one of the biggest donors to the effort. They are encouraging other companies to join the fight.

“There is nothing better than the feeling that I get from helping veterans, helping Toys for Tots,” Burke said.

These Marines say there is no worse feeling than telling a family they are out of toys and can’t help.

They are hoping that you can help make sure that doesn’t happen.

“I ask everybody in Mecklenburg County, Charlotte, or across the entire nation to please donate,” Schmidt said.

“It was a blessing, it was such a blessing, because it’s hard. I tried to pick up odd jobs, trying to get things for them, but it wasn’t going to be enough,” George said.

You can donate to Toys for Tots in Charlotte at this link. You can also donate online at this link.

For information on how to request a toy, click this link.

©2026 Cox Media Group