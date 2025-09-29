Top Senior Award goes to Mallard Creek graduate with 4.78 GPA

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student graduated with a 4.78 GPA.

Her hard work landed her the Top Senior honor from the Charlotte Post Foundation.

Kyla Hudson just started her college career at North Carolina A&T State University after graduating in June from Mallard Creek High School in June.

She also co-founded two youth mentorship clubs while mastering her academics.

She’s studying chemical engineering.

“I want to ultimately own my own makeup brand and go into cosmetic science, but now I’m working to double major, possibly in Industrial Systems Engineering, so I can kind of get more of the business side and just be a stronger entrepreneur at the end of the day,” Hudson said.

Hudson will accept her Top Senior Award and scholarship on Oct. 4 at the Charlotte Post Best Banquet.

