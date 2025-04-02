Trader Joe’s recalls Hot Honey Mustard Dressing over allergen labeling error

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. — Trader Joe’s is recalling its Hot Honey Mustard Dressing due to a labeling error that omits allergen information, according to the FDA, according to WCIV.

The recall affects bottles with a use-by date of 05/27/2025 and is being conducted voluntarily by Fresh Creative Foods, the manufacturer of the dressing.

The incorrect labeling fails to include allergen callouts for peanuts, soy, sesame, and wheat, which could pose a risk to individuals with allergies or intolerances to these ingredients. The FDA is involved in overseeing the recall process to ensure consumer safety.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised to return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

VIDEO: FDA recalls nearly 200K cans of green beans sold at Target

FDA recalls nearly 200K cans of green beans sold at Target





©2025 Cox Media Group