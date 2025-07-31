Traffic backed up for miles after crash shuts down portion of I-85

CHARLOTTE — All lanes of Interstate 85 North were closed for about three hours near Park Street and Sam Wilson Road after a crash Thursday afternoon, officials say.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the area and captured heavy delays on the road.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC confirmed.

Officials say the accident was cleared and the road was reopened just before 3 p.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Drivers can use Exit 27, right to NC 273 South/Park Street, left to US 29 North/US 74 East, or left to Sam Wilson Road to I-85 as detours.

