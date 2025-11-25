Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted trafficking suspect in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A rideshare driver got a whole lot more than they bargained for after police arrested their passenger last week.

Deputies in Union County said they pulled over a car along Highway 74 because its lights were out.

That was when deputies found out the passenger was Eugene Boateng, who was wanted for trafficking drugs.

Deputies searched the car and found 34 grams of fentanyl where Boateng was sitting. He was arrested at the scene.

