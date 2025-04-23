Trespassing charge dropped for man who parachuted onto Mint Museum

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office is dismissing the trespassing charge for the man accused of parachuting into uptown and getting trapped on the Mint Museum.

In February, the Charlotte Fire Department responded to free Diego Adame as he was dangling more than 100 feet in the air.

The District Attorney’s Office said Adame completed a cognitive behavioral intervention course as part of a diversion program.

In exchange for completing the course, the charge was dismissed.

The DA’s office said this is typical for people facing this charge with no criminal record.

