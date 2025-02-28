Troopers ID motorcyclist wanted for passing stopped Iredell County school bus

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has identified a motorcyclist wanted for dangerously driving past an Iredell County school bus.

Troopers said Martavis Parsons drove past a stopped bus on Hoover Road in Troutman Wednesday morning.

The bus had its stop arm extended and lights on at the time, troopers confirmed.

If you know where Parsons is, troopers ask that you call NCSHP or the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this week, troopers arrested another man for doing the same thing in Statesville.

James Allen Jordan, 22, was charged with passing a stopped school bus, careless and reckless driving, and no motorcycle endorsement.

Just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 18, Highway Patrol said Jordan was traveling north on Wallace Springs Road and passed a stopped school bus, with its warning lights on and stop arm out, as students were getting off.

“The motorcyclist almost struck the children and continued north,” troopers said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

