Troopers investigating fatal crash in Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Catawba County early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on N.C. 127 near N.C. 10.

Troopers said a 2001 Toyota Camry was traveling north on N.C. 127 when it drove off the right side of the road, overturned, and struck the guardrail.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Eli Emmanuel Brittain, was ejected from the vehicle.

He died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

Troopers said an investigation into the incident indicates that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the collision.

No additional details have been made available.

VIDEO: 3, including child, injured when car slams into highway patrol SUV on I-485, troopers say

3, including child, injured when car slams into highway patrol SUV on I-485, troopers say

©2025 Cox Media Group