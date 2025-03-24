Truck driver seriously injured in I-77 pile-up, faces long recovery

CHARLOTTE — A truck driver faces a long recovery after he was seriously hurt Friday in a pile-up on Interstate 77 in Statesville.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene when a medical helicopter landed on I-77 to fly an injured Larry Furr to a hospital.

“After seeing the pictures of his truck, I’m truly thankful that he did survive,” said Cheryl Faggart, his fiancé.

Furr was driving a tractor-trailer that was partially crushed in the wreck.

Faggart said she knew something was wrong when Furr didn’t call her back for hours.

“After he didn’t contact me back, I was checking his location and his location was in the same spot for a long time,” she said. “Normally, when that happens, he does call me back. So, then I started kind of panicking thinking he had been in an accident.”

Larry Furr

Faggart found out after Furr’s trucking company called her.

The medical helicopter flew him to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Furr lost part of his lower leg and part of his intestines were removed. His liver was repaired.

Faggart is grateful Furr is alert and awake, talking and joking.

“He’s kind of joking around about things. I’m sure that’s just to kind of keep himself going at this point,” Faggarts said.

Crash on I-77 near Troutman on March 21, 2025 A medical helicopter arrives on I-77

She added, “He is just a good man. He was working hard to provide for our family and that has kind of, been taken away from us now. And it definitely takes both of us to be able to do what we need to do to survive.”

Furr’s next steps are rehab and more surgeries before being prepped for a prosthetic, she said.

“The one thing that he has said time and time again is that he truly believes that Jesus was with him in that truck,” Faggart said. “Because if not, he does not think he would have survived.”

Furr has a second grandchild on the way.

If you would like to help Furr, click here.

VIDEO: Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-77 near Troutman

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-77 near Troutman





©2025 Cox Media Group