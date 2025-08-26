Truist-backed grant targets Charlotte’s underserved corridors

CHARLOTTTE — A $500,000 investment across five Southeastern cities aims to rewire how local governments and community organizations work together to support small businesses — with Charlotte positioned as a key testing ground.

Living Cities, in partnership with the Truist Foundation and Main Street America, has launched its Breaking Barriers to Business program, directing $100,000 to Charlotte’s economic development department for work in the city’s Corridors of Opportunity.

The initiative will fund projects that expand access to capital, strengthen neighborhood-based business groups and reshape local policy to create more inclusive entrepreneurship opportunities.

