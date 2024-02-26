Trump-backed RNC chair resigning after Super Tuesday, NC GOP Chair may step in

CHARLOTTE — A leader in the Republican Party is passing down the reigns after Super Tuesday, and Trump has already endorsed a North Carolina Republican for the position, ABC reports.

Following a Trump victory in the South Carolina GOP primary election on Saturday, Ronna McDaniel announced she’s resigning as chair of the Republican National Committee.

McDaniel led the party in this position for seven years. According to a statement obtained by ABC News, she’s resigning at the party’s spring training meeting on March 8 in Houston, Texas to “allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing.”

Hand-picked by Donald Trump to serve in the role shortly after the 2016 election, McDaniel is reported to have arranged her departure with the former president.

“The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition,” McDaniel said. “I remain committed to winning back the White House and electing Republicans up and down the ballot in November.”

In her place, Trump endorses North Carolina GOP Chair and RNC general counsel Michael Whatley. If he steps in, a woman will have to take the co-chair position, as mandated by RNC party rules. Trump endorsed his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to replace current co-chair Drew McKissick, according to ABC News.

After his victory in the South Carolina GOP primary election on Saturday, Trump forecasted the election of Whatley, a strong supporter of his baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. It “looks to me like he’s going to be going on to the national Republican party,” Trump said, ABC News reports.

“That’s my kind of guy. He had hundreds of lawyers … to make sure they didn’t cheat and they didn’t cheat in North Carolina [during the 2020 election],” Trump said Saturday.

Nikki Haley blasted Trump for what she calls an attempt to take over the party by endorsing family members.

“I would hope that the people in the RNC know that they have the responsibility to put in people in the RNC who are going to look out in the best interest of all of the Republican Party, not just one person,” Haley said to reporters.

The next step to elect a new chair and co-chair will happen when the RNC meets on March 8.

