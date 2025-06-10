Two arrested, one wanted in Statesville job fair shootout

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested two men wanted in a shootout in Statesville.

Investigators said the violence stemmed from a fight at a job fair last month.

There was a shootout on the road before shots were fired into a home on Wall Street. However, no one was hurt.

The two men, Antonieo Clark and Chakrisis Ramseur, were taken into custody and are facing multiple charges.

A third man, Noel Alexander, is still wanted by deputies.

VIDEO: Police searching for 3 suspects involved in shootout following job fair

Police searching for 3 suspects involved in shootout following job fair

©2025 Cox Media Group