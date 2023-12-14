Local

Two seriously hurt in crash involving Myers Park High School students

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Two seriously hurt in crash involving Myers Park High School students

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a car accident involving students from Myers Park High School Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. on Sharon Road near Ferncliff Road.

ALSO READ: Garinger HS student dies after crash sends 3 classmates to hospital

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said three students were driving a black SUV when it collided head-on with another vehicle.

Two people in the other vehicle were transported to Atrium Main for treatment of serious injuries, according to MEDIC.

CMS said they are glad the outcome was different than a previous crash that occurred last week.

VIDEO: Garinger HS student dies after crash sends 3 classmates to hospital

Garinger HS student dies after crash sends 3 classmates to hospital



©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read