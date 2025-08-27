Two women charged after drugs seized during traffic stop

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Two women from Taylorsville were arrested following a traffic stop on US Highway 64/90 West on August 27.

That traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine and Xanax in the vehicle.

Kisha Lashae Morgan, 34, faces multiple charges, including manufacturing, selling, and delivering methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance possession, simple possession of Xanax, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond, with a court date set for September 8, 2025.

Miranda Gail Richmond, 29, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and is held under a $5,000 secured bond. Her court appearance is scheduled for October 6, 2025.

