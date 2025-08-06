UCPS evaluating changes to recognize students who passed away

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools has announced a committee to address parents’ concerns over graduation guidelines after the names of two deceased students weren’t read during the June ceremony.

Parents confronted the Board of Education Tuesday night, demanding changes to the graduation guidelines to allow families of deceased students to have a say in how they are honored.

“What we have asked is that this work be led at the very out-front with compassion and based on the wishes of the families,” said Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan.

A Union County family told Channel 9 they’re asking for gowns to be draped over chairs at graduation ceremonies to honor students who have died. Union County Public Schools said it’s reviewing that and other suggestions, and plans to have an updated guideline by the start of the school year.

The district has clarified that since this is a staff-led effort, the Board of Education will not vote on the changes. However, Houlihan plans to present the findings to the Board before the start of school.

The initiative aims to ensure that families’ needs are considered in future graduation ceremonies, potentially preventing similar issues from arising.

(VIDEO: Quick-thinking Uber driver thwarts armed robbery in Charlotte)

Quick-thinking Uber driver thwarts armed robbery in Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group