Unaffiliated candidate qualifies for Charlotte City Council race

CHARLOTTE — Unaffiliated candidate Robin Emmons had received enough signatures to qualify for the District 3 Ballot in the Charlotte City Council District 3 race, according to the Board of Elections.

Emmons will face Democrat Joi Mayo and Republican James Bowers. Incumbent democrat Tiawana Brown lost in the primary.

State law requires unaffiliated candidates to collect signatures of 1.5% of registered district voters.

In August, the Board of Elections told Channel 9’s Joe Bruno that Emmons had collected 322 of the required 1,382 signatures.

The deadline to collect signatures was Friday.

Lia White is seeking to run in the Charlotte City Council District 3 race as an unaffiliated candidate. The Board of Elections is still reviewing her signatures.

And Emmons told Bruno last month that she can see the benefits of the process for unaffiliated candidates.

“I want to say that the bar is obviously higher, but I think maybe the outcome is better,” she said. “It has really been so gratifying to talk with people and to earn the respect and the credibility of getting on the ballot rather than putting a sign in the yard and giving a political pitch.”

